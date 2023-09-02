The Local Groove - September 2, 2023
Anna Pearl Belinda/Cut My Hair
Bryan Wang/2busy
Canary/Love me While You Can
Cass & The Bailout Crew/Got Me Where You Want Me
Close To Ghosts/Coming Back
Coconut Wolf & Erin Outfield/Dreamcatcher
Gabe Stillman/Whatever What You Wear
Jaded Lips/It's Not Me
Kylor Westbrook/Soul
Odd Ray/Out Of Breath
OK Otter/Toad
Spaces In Between/My Heart In Your Hand
The Inbetween/Lose Myself
The Sorters/Pandemic At The Disco
The Women's National Hockey League/Hardwood Floors
Host: The Mighty Wiggus