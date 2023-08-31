© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Penn State football ticket scams on the rise, according to university police

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
A 2020 file photo of the side view of Beaver Stadium at Penn State University Park
Min Xian
/
WPSU
The Penn State Nittany Lions play their home opener this weekend at Beaver Stadium. University police say ticket scams are on the rise this year.

Penn State football ticket scams are on the rise, according to University Police and Public Safety.

University Police said there have been eight reported incidents since the start of the fall semester. Victims of these scams, who have been mostly students, reported losses up to $900 dollars.

University Police said most scams happen on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and GroupMe. Scammers advertise tickets that do not exist using fake photographs and ask for payment with Venmo or Zelle.

To avoid becoming a victim of this scam, University Police say to only buy tickets from Penn State’s Athletic Office or Ticketmaster.

Anyone who believes they may a victim of this scam can report the crime to their campus police station or online.

Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
