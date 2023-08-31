Central PA school districts say they're ready, even as COVID ticks up

COVID hospitalizations are increasing nationally and in Pennsylvania. The upswing comes as the new school year gets underway and K-12 students head back to classrooms for the new school year, but school districts say they’re ready to make adjustments, if needed.

According to the most recent national numbers from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID hospital admissions increased almost 19% from the previous week. Despite the upswing, COVID hospitalizations in the United States and Pennsylvania are still very low compared with this time last year.

Jeanne Knouse, director of student services in the State College Area School District, said she’s “cautiously optimistic.”

“We have the systems in place. We’re comfortable with making a change if we need to," Knouse said. "I feel like we're in a good place. And we know what we're going to do in the event of anything: of an outbreak or attendance concerns or anything like that. So I feel like we’re prepared.”

The district updated its health and safety plan and has masks and other supplies on hand — if needed. The district also has additional HEPA air filters for certain areas, like where the band and choir practice.

"And we're following all the protocols for the fresh [air] intake for the HVAC systems, and so we still have those things in place and making sure that our air quality is good," Knouse said.

If there are a large number of absences in one classroom, steps could include finding out if COVID is the issue. And, Knouse said, she checks in with the district’s health and safety team to learn what they’re seeing. If there is an increase in cases in the community, they’ll follow CDC guidance.

Likewise, the Altoona Area School District said they’ll follow any mandates from the CDC and the state Department of Health.