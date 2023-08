Gymnast Simone Biles won her record eighth U.S. all-around title this week. We discuss her triumphant return to the sport after she took a break following the Tokyo Olympics.

Washington Post sports reporter and former gymnast Emily Giambalvo joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

