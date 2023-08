Ex-FBI counterespionage officer pleads guilty to helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch

A top FBI agent whose job was to hunt for spies, including Russian spies, turned out to be cozying up with a Russian industrialist. Ex-FBI counterintelligence officer Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty on Wednesday to helping a Russian oligarch and laundering money.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mattathias Schwartz, who has been reporting this story for Insider.

