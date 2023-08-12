The Local Groove - August 12, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from August 12, 2023

Acoustic Show

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Andy Tolins Revue w/Steve Buckalew / "Georgia Boys"

Austin Dando / "Autumn Song"

Dylan E Miller / "Favorite Distraction" (feat. Olivia Jones)

Erin Condo / "Slow To Go"

Fieldstone / "A Song Of Fair Good Company"

Jerry Breese / "Silver Bullet"

JK Robb / "Bittersweet"

John Cunningham / "You Change (Live)"

Mama Corn / "Fallen Leaves"

McCloskey & Countermine / "Far Too Young"

Midstate Select / "Everything I Do"

Rick Wertz / "Skyline 2"

Slimfit (feat. Kevin Briggs) / "Long To Be Back Home"

Steve Treado / "Circling Round"

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "I'll Be Your Johnny Cash"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

