The Local Groove - August 12, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from August 12, 2023
Acoustic Show
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Andy Tolins Revue w/Steve Buckalew / "Georgia Boys"
Austin Dando / "Autumn Song"
Dylan E Miller / "Favorite Distraction" (feat. Olivia Jones)
Erin Condo / "Slow To Go"
Fieldstone / "A Song Of Fair Good Company"
Jerry Breese / "Silver Bullet"
JK Robb / "Bittersweet"
John Cunningham / "You Change (Live)"
Mama Corn / "Fallen Leaves"
McCloskey & Countermine / "Far Too Young"
Midstate Select / "Everything I Do"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 2"
Slimfit (feat. Kevin Briggs) / "Long To Be Back Home"
Steve Treado / "Circling Round"
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "I'll Be Your Johnny Cash"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus