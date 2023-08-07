© 2023 WPSU
Centre County DA's office issues phone call spam warning

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
An older person is holding their hands on their lap with a phone facing upright.
Sabine van Erp
/
Pixabay

The Centre County District Attorney’s office is warning community members of a phone scam. People have been getting phone calls that appear to come from the DA's office with the phone number 814-355-6735.

A male caller, claiming to be County Detective Ralph Ralston, demands a return call, or else a bench warrant will be issued.

The Centre County DA’s office said they believe it's a scam to get personal information and steal money.

If you think you got a spoofed call, contact the District Attorney’s office at 814-355-6735 to verify the call.

