Centre County DA's office issues phone call spam warning

The Centre County District Attorney’s office is warning community members of a phone scam. People have been getting phone calls that appear to come from the DA's office with the phone number 814-355-6735.

A male caller, claiming to be County Detective Ralph Ralston, demands a return call, or else a bench warrant will be issued.

The Centre County DA’s office said they believe it's a scam to get personal information and steal money.

If you think you got a spoofed call, contact the District Attorney’s office at 814-355-6735 to verify the call.