The Local Groove - August 5, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from August 5, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "(zubadu) Badendao"
Austin Dando / "Damariscotta"
Canary / "Love Me While You Can"
Chris Bell & 100% Blues / "Keep On Movin'"
Coconut Wolf / "Dreamcatchers"
Conner Gilbert / "Throw It All Away"
John Phelps / "Fightin' Chance"
Rich Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "Pocono Git-Down"
Stacy Glen Tibbetts / "A Weekend In Maine"
Stoneman / "Stealin' Minds"
Ted McCloskey / "Jane Jane"
The Earthtones / "The Healer"
The PennSOULvanians / "Bounce Back"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell