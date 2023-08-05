The Local Groove - August 5, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from August 5, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Archie Blue / "(zubadu) Badendao"

Austin Dando / "Damariscotta"

Canary / "Love Me While You Can"

Chris Bell & 100% Blues / "Keep On Movin'"

Coconut Wolf / "Dreamcatchers"

Conner Gilbert / "Throw It All Away"

John Phelps / "Fightin' Chance"

Rich Hirsch's Big 'Ol Band / "Pocono Git-Down"

Stacy Glen Tibbetts / "A Weekend In Maine"

Stoneman / "Stealin' Minds"

Ted McCloskey / "Jane Jane"

The Earthtones / "The Healer"

The PennSOULvanians / "Bounce Back"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

