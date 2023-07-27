What is 'review bombing'? Our book expert Traci Thomas weighs in

Recently “Eat, Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert withdrew her most recent novel when the Goodreads site was flooded with negative reviews even before the book had been published.

Host Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about this practice which has become known as “review bombing.” Thomas also gives us her picks of books that have come out in July.

July book picks from Traci Thomas

