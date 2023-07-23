The Local Groove - June 24, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from June 24, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Archie Blue/New Day Comin'

Charles Halcomb/Bring Home Something

Doug Irwin/The Bridges I Burn

Ed Kenepp/Soon

Erin Condo/Gas Well

Eva George/Up From Here

John Cunningham/The Long Way Back To You

JT Thompson/Dance Little Sister Dance

Marshmellow Overcoat/We've Got To Roll

Matt Otis & The Sound/So It Goes

Mike Weyrauch/Show Me His Bones

OBI/Enchantress

Silver Linings/She Knows

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell