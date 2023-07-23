The Local Groove - June 17, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from June 17, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Alex Stanilla/Overtime
Anna Pearl Belinda/Cut My Hair
Ellen Siberian Tiger/For Better For Worse
Ellen Siberian Tiger/Grinding My Teeth
OK Otter/I Can Tell
Raven & The Wren/Friend Of Failure
Raven & The Wren/Dead Stars
The Jaded Lips/Testify
The Womens National Hockey League/Angie
The Womens National Hockey League/Portrait Lady
Titchner-Scott/7 Cigarettes
Titchner-Scott/I'm In Love With You
Wisto/The Wayside
Host: The Mighty Wiggus