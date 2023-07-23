The Local Groove - July 8, 2023

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.

Archive of The Local Groove from July 8, 2023

"FESTIVAL WEEK SPECIAL!"

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Caledonia/Appalachian Woman

Cass & The Bailout Crew/The Storm

Chris Bell/My Jimi Hendrix Stuff

Doug Irwin/Rattle The Cage

Jeff Mamett/Dark Spanish Eyes

Jon Rounds & Cartoon/Comin' Down Off The Mountain

JR Mangan Band/Summer Girl

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells/One More Time

Matt Otis & The Sound/Home

OK Otter/The Machine

Pure Cane Sugar/Box N' Nails

Ted McCloskey/Hopelessly Helpless

The Sorters/Freedom In Cages

Triple A Blues Band/Triple A Swing

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners/I'll Be Your Johnny Cash

Host: "Radio's Don Bedell"