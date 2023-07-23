The Local Groove - July 15, 2023

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.

Archive of The Local Groove from July 15, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Christopher Carithers/Please Come Home

Feats Of Strength/Thought I Was Doing Fine

Fieldstone/Blackberry Snow

Hughes, Kidder & Rounds/Losin' You

Jeff Edmunds/One World

Jim Colbert/Get Off My Lawn

Matt Miskie/Roads & Rivers

Matt S/Apathy

Rue Moyer/Time To Let Go

Steve Treado/Sweet Margarita

The Andy Tolins Revue/Unclaimed Love

The Inbetween/Lose Myself

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners/Meadow

Whetstone Run/Whetstone Run

Host: The Mighty Wiggus