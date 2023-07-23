The Local Groove - July 15, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Christopher Carithers/Please Come Home
Feats Of Strength/Thought I Was Doing Fine
Fieldstone/Blackberry Snow
Hughes, Kidder & Rounds/Losin' You
Jeff Edmunds/One World
Jim Colbert/Get Off My Lawn
Matt Miskie/Roads & Rivers
Matt S/Apathy
Rue Moyer/Time To Let Go
Steve Treado/Sweet Margarita
The Andy Tolins Revue/Unclaimed Love
The Inbetween/Lose Myself
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners/Meadow
Whetstone Run/Whetstone Run
Host: The Mighty Wiggus