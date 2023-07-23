The Local Groove - July 1, 2023

Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove.

Archive of The Local Groove from July 1, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Anthony St. James/Leaving On The Train

August Room/Remember

Caleb Joshua Thomas/Lean In The Breeze

Christopher Carithers/Firefly

Company Townes/Move Along

Company Townes/Heading For The Canyon

Greg Maroney/Before I Forget

Jefferson County Line/Green Pastures

Jefferson County Line/Practical Karma

Joe Belle/Mountain Moon Risin'

Steve Crawford/There Goes Mimi

Tyne & The Fastlyne/Hey Pretty Boy

Van Wagner/The Heaviest Stone In The World

Host: The Mighty Wiggus