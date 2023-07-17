New health clinic focused on LGBTQ community coming to State College

State College will soon have a new health clinic with a focus on the LGBTQ community and judgment free care. That’s according to Kirsten Burkhart, the executive director of AIDS Resource, which is opening the clinic.

The local organization is based out of Williamsport, where it opened its first clinic, but also has offices in downtown State College. Burkhart said any student or community member will be able seek out medical care at the State College clinic.

And because of the organization’s non-profit status, the cost of care is a sliding scale based on income. The clinic will also accept medical insurance.

The need for such a facility emerged from discussions and complaints from community members about the care and judgment they received from other doctors, she said.

Burkhart said the goal of the clinic, ultimately, is for residents to be able to seek out care for any health issue they would regularly see a physician for.

“It’s a place where people can feel comfortable and welcome and know they’re not going to be judged,” she said.

The doctor on staff, Andrew Haussmann, has been involved with AIDS Resource for two decades, she said. He has experience treating members of the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV.

“He practices medicine in exactly the way want to be able to offer it,” Burkhart said.

In addition to STD testing and general treatment, Burkhart said patients will be able to seek out help in managing chronic illnesses like diabetes.

She said she expects State College to eventually outpace its Williamsport clinic counterpart.

Burkhart said she expects the clinic’s first patients to receive treatment in early August.