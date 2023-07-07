Employers added 209,000 jobs in June, April and May numbers revised down

The labor department’s monthly jobs report shows that employers added 209,000 jobs in June. It’s below expectations, but still strong. Perhaps of more concern is the jobs data for the previous two months being revised significantly lower; 110,000 fewer jobs were created in April and May than previously reported.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan is across all the latest numbers. He joins host Scott Tong to dive into the story behind the numbers.

