'No one's tougher than the sun': How a construction worker is staying safe during Texas' heat wave

Millions of people continue to feel the impact of uncomfortably hot and humid conditions across much of the South Wednesday.

In parts of southeast Texas, for example, forecasters are expecting a heat index of 112. The area has been facing triple-digit temperatures for three weeks now.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with a construction worker there about how they’re handling the extreme heat on the job.

Keith Katz is a second-year electrical apprentice and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 716.

