Israel-Palestine West Bank violence leaves at least 4 dead, dozens injured

At least four Palestinians are dead following strikes by Israeli helicopter gunships in the occupied West Bank this morning. Among the dead was a 15-year-old boy. A gunbattle has been ongoing in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants.

Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

