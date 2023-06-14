© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - June 10, 2023

WPSU
Published June 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of The Local Groove from June 10, 2023

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Anchor & Arrow / "Blowin' Smoke"
Caesar Pink / "Life In The Slow Lane"
Canary / "I Used To Write You Love Songs"
Cass & The Bailout Crew / "Over & Over"
Chris Mingear / "Old Man Hands Doin' Things With Strings"
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels / "That's Being There"
Dawn Kinnard / "Mexico"
Hannah Bingman / "Deep Water"
Natascha & The Spy Boys / "It's Raining Again"
Rounds Brothers Band / "Mechanical Man (Live)"
Steve Treado / "Black Coal"
Stone Man / "The Little Things"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell