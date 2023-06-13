The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals for the first time in the team's history
The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night with a score of 94-89; they won the best-of-seven series in five games.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, 28, led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.
