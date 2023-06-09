The legacy of FBI agent and spy Robert Hanssen

Robert Hanssen, one of the most notorious spies in U.S. history, died in prison this week. Hanssen was an FBI agent, but for years, he turned over classified information to the Soviet Union.

Elaine Shannon, author of “The Spy Next Door: The Extraordinary Secret Life of Robert Philip Hanssen, the Most Damaging FBI Agent in U.S. History,” about his life and the damage he caused to U.S. intelligence services.

