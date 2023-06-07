The Local Groove - June 3, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from June 3, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Bob Klotz aka "Isbe Amare" / "Koo Koo"

Brian Michael Henry / "Lucky Days"

Bryan Wang / "2busy"

Captain Bisquick / "David Byrne"

Close To Ghosts / "TMI"

Coleman Rigg & The Ridge Runners / "Mine"

Corey Elbin / "Kraft of Sanity (excerpt)"

Envy Alo / "God Don't Make No Junk"

Gelatinous Cube / "Alone"

MEM / "Speed Potato Technology"

OK Otter / "Old Man"

Rick Hirsch / "Clam Bake"

The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"

The Sorters / "Blues Bites"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

