The Local Groove - May 27, 2023

Don't miss full performances by Pennsylvania musicians on The Local Groove Presents, now streaming on the PBS App.

Archive of The Local Groove from May 27, 2023. More episodes here.

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Andy Tolins & Haystack Lightnin' / "Curt's Groove"

August Room / "You And I"

Chris Bell & 100% Blues / "I'm Your Man"

Chris Rattie / "3AM (Nightmare Visions of Screamin' Jay Hawkins)"

Dylan Miller (feat. Olivia Jones) / "Favorite Distraction"

Jay Vonada / "That's What I Said"

Jeff Mamett / "Dark Spanish Eyes"

Jim Colbert / "The Fire's Still Burning (Centralia)"

Joe Belle / "Mountain Moon Risin'"

Technical Difficulty / "Everything's The Same"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

