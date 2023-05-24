The Local Groove - May 6, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from May 6, 2023

Artist / Title

AAA Blues Band / Call Home Blues

Andy Tolins Revue / Unclaimed Love

Close To Ghosts / Happy Valley Home

Coleman Rigg / If You Really Wanna Know

Conner Gilbert / Tonight

Cpt. Bisquick / David Byrne

Edward Kenepp / Ghosted

Feats Of Strength / Spin Yourself Around

Jose Mijangos / Your Presence In The Light

Lenina Crowne / Hypatia

OK Otter / Crossbow

Spaces In Between / My Heart In Your Hand

StoneMan / I Guess You Would Know

The Clark McLane Band / Jarvis Lee

Host: The Mighty Wiggus