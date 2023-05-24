The Local Groove - May 13, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from May 13, 2023

Artist/Title

Alex Stanilla / Swidden

Anchor & Arrow / Know My Name

Atlas Soundtrack / The Garden

Becca Gohn / Beautiful Things

Caryn Dixon / Haunt Me

Coleman Rigg & The Ridge Runners / Mine

Danny Stainton / You Ran With The Gang

Katsu / David & Goliath

Raven And The Wren / All For Nothing

Stoneman / The Little Things

Ted McCloskey / Lost in Fluorescence

The Jaded Lips / Shallow Woman

The Long Afternoon / Please Come Along

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

