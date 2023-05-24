The Local Groove - May 13, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from May 13, 2023
Artist/Title
Alex Stanilla / Swidden
Anchor & Arrow / Know My Name
Atlas Soundtrack / The Garden
Becca Gohn / Beautiful Things
Caryn Dixon / Haunt Me
Coleman Rigg & The Ridge Runners / Mine
Danny Stainton / You Ran With The Gang
Katsu / David & Goliath
Raven And The Wren / All For Nothing
Stoneman / The Little Things
Ted McCloskey / Lost in Fluorescence
The Jaded Lips / Shallow Woman
The Long Afternoon / Please Come Along
Host: The Mighty Wiggus