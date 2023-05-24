The Local Groove - April 29, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from April 29, 2023

Artist / Title

Anthony St. James / Down On The Avenue

Archie Blue / New Day Comin'

August Room / To Be Free

Brian Michael Henry / Ruth

Captain Danger / Holly

Christopher Carithers / Wail & Moan

Fieldstone / Green Fairy Jig

Jason Olcese / Overtime

Nate "Quickdraw" Cutshall / Come 'Round Again

Original Soul Project / Let It Go

Sean Farley / Time To Move Along

Supa Philly / Look To The Sky

Travis McCoy / I Would Like You Better Nowadays

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

