The Local Groove - April 29, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from April 29, 2023
Artist / Title
Anthony St. James / Down On The Avenue
Archie Blue / New Day Comin'
August Room / To Be Free
Brian Michael Henry / Ruth
Captain Danger / Holly
Christopher Carithers / Wail & Moan
Fieldstone / Green Fairy Jig
Jason Olcese / Overtime
Nate "Quickdraw" Cutshall / Come 'Round Again
Original Soul Project / Let It Go
Sean Farley / Time To Move Along
Supa Philly / Look To The Sky
Travis McCoy / I Would Like You Better Nowadays
Host: The Mighty Wiggus