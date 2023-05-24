The Local Groove - April 22, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from April 22, 2023
The "Wayback" Episode!
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / Trouble With The Man
Backseat Van Gogh / Catch A Wave
Big Red Truck / A Place
Boxing Oscars / Summer Evil
Cartoon / In My Dreams Tonight
Finster / Joe And A Smoke
Jerry Zolten/Protozoa / Ring Around My Rosie
John Cunningham / I Was Tryin'
Kris Kehr / Talking At Me
Queen Bee / 90 MPH
The Dirges / This Place
The Earthtones / The Healer
The Seen / Younger Than Yesterday
Whetstone Run / Spanish Girl
Host: The Mighty Wiggus