The Local Groove - April 22, 2023

WPSU
Published April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of The Local Groove from April 22, 2023

The "Wayback" Episode!

Artist/Title
Archie Blue / Trouble With The Man
Backseat Van Gogh / Catch A Wave
Big Red Truck / A Place
Boxing Oscars / Summer Evil
Cartoon / In My Dreams Tonight
Finster / Joe And A Smoke
Jerry Zolten/Protozoa / Ring Around My Rosie
John Cunningham / I Was Tryin'
Kris Kehr / Talking At Me
Queen Bee / 90 MPH
The Dirges / This Place
The Earthtones / The Healer
The Seen / Younger Than Yesterday
Whetstone Run / Spanish Girl

Host: The Mighty Wiggus