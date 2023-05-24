The Local Groove - April 22, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from April 22, 2023

The "Wayback" Episode!

Artist/Title

Archie Blue / Trouble With The Man

Backseat Van Gogh / Catch A Wave

Big Red Truck / A Place

Boxing Oscars / Summer Evil

Cartoon / In My Dreams Tonight

Finster / Joe And A Smoke

Jerry Zolten/Protozoa / Ring Around My Rosie

John Cunningham / I Was Tryin'

Kris Kehr / Talking At Me

Queen Bee / 90 MPH

The Dirges / This Place

The Earthtones / The Healer

The Seen / Younger Than Yesterday

Whetstone Run / Spanish Girl

Host: The Mighty Wiggus