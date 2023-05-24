© 2023 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - April 15, 2023

WPSU
Published April 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of The Local Groove from April 15, 2023

Artist/Title
Chris Bell / I'm Your Man
Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / Armchair Preachers
Code Blue / You're So Busy
Erin Condo / Twenty Years
Gabe Stillman / Give Me Some Time
Haystack Lightning / Triple A Swing
John Cunningham / Yellow And White Lines
Lemont / Picture of a Thought
Natascha & The Spy Boys / Write A Song
Nate Cutshall / Fireworks
Raven & The Wren / Broken Pieces
The Allan Scott Band / Tidal Wave
The Sorters / Pandemic At The Disco

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell