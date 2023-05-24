The Local Groove - April 15, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from April 15, 2023

Artist/Title

Chris Bell / I'm Your Man

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / Armchair Preachers

Code Blue / You're So Busy

Erin Condo / Twenty Years

Gabe Stillman / Give Me Some Time

Haystack Lightning / Triple A Swing

John Cunningham / Yellow And White Lines

Lemont / Picture of a Thought

Natascha & The Spy Boys / Write A Song

Nate Cutshall / Fireworks

Raven & The Wren / Broken Pieces

The Allan Scott Band / Tidal Wave

The Sorters / Pandemic At The Disco

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

