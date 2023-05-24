Happy Valley Improv will incorporate AI into its comedy show on Friday

Happy Valley Improv will try a new kind of comedy show on Friday at the Blue Brick Theatre in downtown State College.

Event organizer Spud Marshall said he’s not sure what to expect from the AI-collaborative performance.

“We’re going to see what emerges, in the style of improv. We have no idea what’s going to happen during the actual performance," he said. "But all the different skits will have [a] different type of ChatGPT or Realm or other AI tools kind of embedded throughout them."

The event will be in collaboration with Realm, a Silicon Valley-based AI firm, which Marshall said he is a part of.

Marshall said audience members will be able to use their phones or provided computers to generate images and improv prompts that will be displayed on a screen and become part of the show.

“We want to create opportunities for people to actually create using AI rather than sitting back and seeing what ChatGPT kind of spits out, which I’m sure we’ll do that as well,” Marshall said.

He said he’s also working on an AI art show, which is set to run July 6-16.

Friday's show will begin at 9 p.m. Audience members will be allowed to enter starting at 8:45 p.m. to experiment with some of the AI tools.