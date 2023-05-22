The Local Groove - May 20, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from May 20, 2023

ALL-ALTOONA SHOW

Artist/Title

Connor Gilbert / Throw It All Away

Connor Gilbert / Here's To The Days

Felix & The Hurricanes / Walkin' The Straight Line

Felix & The Hurricanes / Grow

Infused / Strange Ignorance

Jae Smith (Galitzin) / Weeks or Months

Mama Corn / Nobody Died

Mama Corn / Another Couple Days

Pat McGinnis / Shades Of Grey

Pat McGinnis / Winds Of Change

Rick Wertz / Skyline 2 (Longing)

Rue Moyer / Time To Let Go

Sunset Over Mars / Stereo

The Jaded Lips / Shallow Woman

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

