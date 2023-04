Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Minnesota farmer Cindy VanDerPol, who has struggled to afford the cost of breast cancer treatment. Democrats who control the Minnesota legislature are on track to pass an expansion of the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program to all residents regardless of income.

