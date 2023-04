Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who overturned the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, has a history of anti-abortion views and was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Caroline Kitchener, a Washington Post national political reporter, covering abortion.

