The Local Groove - April 8, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from April 8, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Anchor & Arrow / "Blowin' Smoke"

Anna Pearl Belinda / "Cut My Hair"

Arthur Goldstein Quartet / "Two"

August Room / "I Saw An Angel"

Band Burrage / "Martinique"

Jay Vonada / "United"

Jose Mihangos / "Memories Of Swing"

Natasha & The Spy Boys / "It's Raining Again"

Newport Wolf / "Jamie's Band"

Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band / "Metroliner"

Zephyr Wills / "21st Century Romeo"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

