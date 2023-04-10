The Local Groove - April 8, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from April 8, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Anchor & Arrow / "Blowin' Smoke"
Anna Pearl Belinda / "Cut My Hair"
Arthur Goldstein Quartet / "Two"
August Room / "I Saw An Angel"
Band Burrage / "Martinique"
Jay Vonada / "United"
Jose Mihangos / "Memories Of Swing"
Natasha & The Spy Boys / "It's Raining Again"
Newport Wolf / "Jamie's Band"
Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band / "Metroliner"
Zephyr Wills / "21st Century Romeo"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus