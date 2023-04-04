© 2023 WPSU
Trump arraignment: Former federal prosecutor weighs in

Published April 4, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in New York City after a grand jury handed up an indictment last week.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.