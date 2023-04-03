© 2023 WPSU
The Local Groove - March 25, 2023

WPSU
Published March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
Local Groove blue rectangle

Don't miss full performances by Pennsylvania musicians on The Local Groove Presents, now streaming in the PBS App.

Archive of The Local Groove from March 25, 2023.

"A Salute to Women"

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Becca Gohn / "Doesn't Make A Sound"
Canary / "Love Me While You Can"
Dawn Kinnard / "Wires In The Sky"
Ellen Siberian Tiger / "Amensalism"
Erin Condo / "Love & Lightning"
Hannah Bingman / "Farmer's Plea"
Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / "View From A Car Window"
JoAnn Foley-DiFiore / "Blue Twilight"
Natascha & The Spy Boys / "Bad Girl"
Odd Ray / "Free Courtney"
Original Soul Project / "Elements"
Pure Cane Sugar / "My Favorite Song"
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band / "Queen For A Day"
Raven & The Wren / "Something New"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

