The Local Groove - April 1, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from April 1, 2023.

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Danny Stainton / "In The Doctor's Waiting Room"

Hannah Bingman / "Practice"

Harold Taddy / "Something Better"

Hughes, Kidder & Rounds / "Hold On Tight"

Idle Kyle / "Twisted Attention"

Jay Vonada / "Midnight Waltz"

John Cunningham / "I Wish I Was A Christian"

John Phelps / "Hurricane"

Mara Katria / "Midnight Mind"

R.H.O.D.E.S. / "End Of Entropy"

Shy Girls / "**********"

The Earthtones / "The Healer"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

