The Local Groove - April 1, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from April 1, 2023.
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Danny Stainton / "In The Doctor's Waiting Room"
Hannah Bingman / "Practice"
Harold Taddy / "Something Better"
Hughes, Kidder & Rounds / "Hold On Tight"
Idle Kyle / "Twisted Attention"
Jay Vonada / "Midnight Waltz"
John Cunningham / "I Wish I Was A Christian"
John Phelps / "Hurricane"
Mara Katria / "Midnight Mind"
R.H.O.D.E.S. / "End Of Entropy"
Shy Girls / "**********"
The Earthtones / "The Healer"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell