For asylum seekers looking to Canada, new migration policy leads to arrest and safety concerns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Biden unveiled reforms to immigration policy at the northern border on Friday to limit migration across Canada’s nearly 4,000-mile land border.

Asylum seekers crossing from the U.S. to Canada now must remain in the first “safe” country they arrive in, which for most migrants would be the U.S.

Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of the Jericho Road Vive Shelter in Buffalo, New York, says he saw Canada’s immigration system as a “beacon” for migrants, but this new policy makes Canadian asylum more difficult to claim and the journey riskier. He joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the impact this new policy will have on demand for his shelter, which assists migrants on their journey to Canada.

