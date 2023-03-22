A student shot 2 faculty members at a Denver high school, police say

Two faculty members at Denver's East High School were shot by a male student Wednesday morning, police said. One faculty member was undergoing surgery and the second was stable and talking in the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, according to Colorado Public Radio/ Denverite.

Police say they were still looking for the student, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Emergency responders received calls of the shooting at around 9:50 a.m., according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas and other officials during a news conference at around 11 a.m. local time.

Local paramedics were already at the school treating another student who was suffering an allergic reaction. Those paramedics were able to begin treating the two injured faculty members quickly.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was undergoing a regular morning search by faculty before he entered the school. This was part of a safety plan agreement established with the student due to prior behavioral issues. He previously never brought in a weapon, until today, officials said. The shooting took place at a front office of the school and away from other students and staff.

The student then fled the school.

Denver Public Schools said they will be doing a "controlled release" of the students once police allow for it.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.