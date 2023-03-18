The Local Groove - March 18, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from March 18, 2023.

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Charles Halcomb / "Bring Home Something"

Clark McLane Band / "Ghosts & Angels"

Finster / "I Like The Fact"

Kris Kehr & Stone Poets / "Lucky Thirteen"

Kylor Westbrook / "Soul"

Lemont / "Storms & Gasoline"

Lemont / "Kick The Wheel"

Mama Corn / "Another Couple Days"

Mike Weyrauch / "Wise As Serpents"

OK Otter / "The Rat King"

Raven & The Wren / "Lost And Found"

Spaces In Between / "How Do I Tell You? (LIVE)"

The Rustlanders / "Holdin' Out"

Wisto / "Leave The Roses"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

