The Local Groove - March 18, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from March 18, 2023.
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Charles Halcomb / "Bring Home Something"
Clark McLane Band / "Ghosts & Angels"
Finster / "I Like The Fact"
Kris Kehr & Stone Poets / "Lucky Thirteen"
Kylor Westbrook / "Soul"
Lemont / "Storms & Gasoline"
Lemont / "Kick The Wheel"
Mama Corn / "Another Couple Days"
Mike Weyrauch / "Wise As Serpents"
OK Otter / "The Rat King"
Raven & The Wren / "Lost And Found"
Spaces In Between / "How Do I Tell You? (LIVE)"
The Rustlanders / "Holdin' Out"
Wisto / "Leave The Roses"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus