Academy Awards 2023: The complete list of winners

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday night on ABC. Below is the full list of 2023 Academy Award nominees, with winners marked in bold. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony

Animated feature film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio; Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On; Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast; Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red; Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front; James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; Darius Khondji

Elvis; Mandy Walker

Empire of Light; Roger Deakins

Tár; Florian Hoffmeister

Costume design

Babylon; Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Ruth Carter

Elvis; Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once; Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Jenny Beavan

Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertThe Fabelmans, Steven SpielbergTár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Documentary feature film

All That Breathes; Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love; Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters; Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny; Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Documentary short film

"The Elephant Whisperers," Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

"Haulout," Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

"How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt

"The Martha Mitchell Effect," Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

"Stranger at the Gate," Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Tár, Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

International feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front; Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis; Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale; Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

Music (original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (original song)

"Applause," from Tell It like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

"Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu," from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

"This is a Life," from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front; Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water; James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin; Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis; Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All At Once; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans; Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár; Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick; Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness; Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking; Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front; Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water; Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon; Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis; Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans; Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Short film (animated)

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse," Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

"The Flying Sailor," Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

"Ice Merchants," João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

"My Year of Dicks," Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

"An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It," Lachlan Pendragon

Short film (live action)

"An Irish Goodbye," Tom Berkeley and Ross White

"Ivalu," Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

"Le Pupille," Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

"Night Ride," Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

"The Red Suitcase," Cyrus Neshvad

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front; Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water; Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman; Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis; David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick; Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front; Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water; Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman; Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick; Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Writing (adapted screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front; Screenplay - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Written by Rian Johnson

Living; Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick; Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking; Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (original screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin; Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once; Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans; Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár; Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness; Written by Ruben Östlund

