The Local Groove - March 11, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from March 11, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Archie Blue / "Looking For The Sun"

Chris Mingear / "She Lives A Hard, Hard Life"

Christopher Carithers / "Firefly"

Close To Ghosts / "Daggers Go Down"

Edward Kenepp / "Color of Pain"

Infused / "See Through Thing"

Ken Baxter / "Lift Me Up Slowly"

Rick Wertz / "Skyline 3 (There You Are)"

The Clark McLane Band / "I Did, I Did"

The Sorters / "Ocean Beach"

Steve Treado / "Pine Nuts"

The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"

Travis McCoy / "Windy Town"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell