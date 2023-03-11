The Local Groove - March 11, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from March 11, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "Looking For The Sun"
Chris Mingear / "She Lives A Hard, Hard Life"
Christopher Carithers / "Firefly"
Close To Ghosts / "Daggers Go Down"
Edward Kenepp / "Color of Pain"
Infused / "See Through Thing"
Ken Baxter / "Lift Me Up Slowly"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 3 (There You Are)"
The Clark McLane Band / "I Did, I Did"
The Sorters / "Ocean Beach"
Steve Treado / "Pine Nuts"
The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"
Travis McCoy / "Windy Town"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell