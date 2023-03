Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” returns for its third season at a time when newer “Star Wars” hits like “Andor” have garnered acclaim and some fans are wondering if the show has run its course.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the season’s slow start reveals a show facing one of the most important challenges yet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.