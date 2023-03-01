Washington Post investigation uncovers massacre in Tigray villages perpetrated by Eritrean troops

An investigation by our editorial partners at the Washington Post has found evidence of a massacre perpetrated by Eritrean troops in the neighboring Tigray region of Ethiopia. Soldiers killed more than three people across several villages. The attack took place just days before a peace deal put an end to a bloody two-year conflict in Tigray.

Katharine Houreld is the Washington Post’s correspondent based in neighboring Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. She led this investigation and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss her findings.

