Boston organization helps hundreds of Ukrainian refugees resettle, one year after the war began

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
Ukrainian refugees walk a bridge at the buffer zone with the border with Poland in the border crossing of Zosin-Ustyluh, western Ukraine on March 6, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)
Since forming in 2021 in response to the Afghan evacuation, WelcomeNST has mobilized more sponsor groups than any other organization in the country, offering housing and support to hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan and now, Ukraine.

The Boston-based organization employs a team of Ukrainians working inside Ukraine, visiting shelters and identifying families desperately in need of refuge.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Liz Davis-Edwards, founder of WelcomeNST who was in Ukraine a few months ago, about the needs on the ground and how refugees are welcomed in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.