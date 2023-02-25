© 2023 WPSU
The Local Groove - February 25, 2023

Published February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
Archive of The Local Groove from February 25, 2023

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Another Basement Band / "The Children Are Gone"
Coconut Wolf / "Dreamcatchers"
Colemann Rigg & The Ridgerunners / "Followers"
Connor Gilbert / "The Prospect"
Gelationous Cube / "Against The Tide"
Jon Rounds & Cartoon / "New Work Song"
Jose Mijangos / "Memories Of Swing"
JT Thompson / "Dance Little Sister"
Lowjack / "For You"
Mid-State Select / "Just A Little Song"
OK Otter / "Richie Tozier"
Rick Hirsch / "Clam Bake"
The Barn Cats / "Pretty Girl"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus