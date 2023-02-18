The Local Groove - February 18, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from February 18, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Cass And The Bailout Crew / Got Me Where You Want Me
Ellen Siberian Tiger / Amensalism
Hannah Bingman / Clearer And Clearer
Hedgerow Down / Dawn's Early Light
Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / View From A Car Window
Jae Smith / Tragically Beautiful
Jeff Edmunds / Upside Down
John Cunningham / The Long Way Back To You
Mama Corn / About A Minute Ago
Philip Masorti / Game Show
Spaces In Between / How Do I Tell You I Love You
The Jaded Lips / It's Not Me
The Sorters / Demo Day
Tom's Aliens / High
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell