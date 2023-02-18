The Local Groove - February 18, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from February 18, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Cass And The Bailout Crew / Got Me Where You Want Me

Ellen Siberian Tiger / Amensalism

Hannah Bingman / Clearer And Clearer

Hedgerow Down / Dawn's Early Light

Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / View From A Car Window

Jae Smith / Tragically Beautiful

Jeff Edmunds / Upside Down

John Cunningham / The Long Way Back To You

Mama Corn / About A Minute Ago

Philip Masorti / Game Show

Spaces In Between / How Do I Tell You I Love You

The Jaded Lips / It's Not Me

The Sorters / Demo Day

Tom's Aliens / High

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

