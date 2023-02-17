© 2023 WPSU
The Local Groove - February 4, 2023

WPSU
Published February 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
Local Groove blue rectangle

Archive of The Local Groove from February 4, 2023

Featuring...
Artist/Title
AAA Blues Band / Call Home Blues
Andy Tolins Revue / Unclaimed Love
Close To Ghosts / Happy Valley Home
Coleman Rigg / If You Really Wanna Know
Conner Gilbert / Tonight
Cpt. Bisquick / David Byrne
Edward Kenepp / Ghosted
Feats Of Strength / Spin Yourself Around
Jose Mijangos / Your Presence In The Light
Lenina Crowne / Hypatia
OK Otter / Crossbow
Spaces In Between / My Heart In Your Hand
StoneMan / I Guess You Would Know
The Clark McLane Band / Jarvis Lee

Host: The Mighty Wiggus