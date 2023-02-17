The Local Groove - February 11, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from February 11, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Aaron Bear / Lessons

Adam Yarger / Between The Beer and Me

Becca Gohn / Doesn't Make A Sound

Bryan Wang / Paper Mache

Caryn Dixon / Haunt Me

Clark McClane Band / Jarvis Lee

Company Townes / Headin' For The Canyon

Finster / I Like The Fact

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells / Acre Of Our Own

Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats / The End Of You

Original Soul Project / You're Gone

Rhetoric / How Could They Die That Way?

The Laurel / City Streets

Whetstone Run / Spanish Girl

Host: The Mighty Wiggus