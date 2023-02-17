The Local Groove - February 11, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from February 11, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Aaron Bear / Lessons
Adam Yarger / Between The Beer and Me
Becca Gohn / Doesn't Make A Sound
Bryan Wang / Paper Mache
Caryn Dixon / Haunt Me
Clark McClane Band / Jarvis Lee
Company Townes / Headin' For The Canyon
Finster / I Like The Fact
Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells / Acre Of Our Own
Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats / The End Of You
Original Soul Project / You're Gone
Rhetoric / How Could They Die That Way?
The Laurel / City Streets
Whetstone Run / Spanish Girl
Host: The Mighty Wiggus