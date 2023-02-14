What Florida removed from its AP Black history class

The pilot for the Advanced Placement class on African American studies is at the center of national debate after Florida’s Department of Education rejected it last month. Florida objected to a number of subjects, which were cut out of the final version.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with University of California Los Angeles history professor Robin D.G. Kelley about the removed content, which focused on Black studies and Black struggle.

