In Turkey and Syria, more than 4,000 people died from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Turkey sits in a very active seismic area.

Mustafa Erdik — professor emeritus of earthquake engineering at Bogazici University — joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain the science and geology underlying the region’s earthquakes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

